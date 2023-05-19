S. Korea-US Deputy Nuclear Envoys Discuss Coordination to Counter N. Korea's Provocation

Photo : KBS News

Deputy nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held talks to discuss cooperation to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats amid speculations that the regime may launch a military spy satellite.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday, South Korea's deputy nuclear envoy Lee Joon-il met with his American counterpart Jung Pak in San Francisco on Tuesday.The two sides agreed to cooperate for a resolute response of the international community in case of additional provocation by Pyongyang including the possible launch of a spy satellite.The deputy nuclear envoys also assessed that bilateral and trilateral summit talks between the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States last week further deepened cooperation among the nations.The two sides also agreed to continue coordination in sanctions against North Korea to prevent the regime from securing funds through illegal cyber activity.In addition, they agreed to work to lead China's constructive role in the North Korean nuclear issue and to continue efforts to repatriate North Korean workers illegally sent abroad.