Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Thursday to See Favorable Weather Conditions for Nuri Launch

Written: 2023-05-24 19:02:34Updated: 2023-05-24 19:06:13

Thursday to See Favorable Weather Conditions for Nuri Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Weather conditions are expected to be favorable on Thursday for a possible launch of the country's domestically developed space rocket Nuri. 

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said on Wednesday that the launch, originally scheduled for 6:24 p.m., was delayed due to technical glitches and they may attempt a launch as early as Thursday afternoon.

If the launch proceeds on Thursday, the weather is not expected to be a problem, with some clouds forecast for the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung and low possibility of rain. 

Wind with speed of between two to five meters per second is expected in the area, with morning lows forecast at 15 degrees Celsius and afternoon highs at 21 degrees. 

For a successful launch, the temperature must be between minus ten degrees Celsius and 35 degrees and the average wind speed must be less than 15 meters per second.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >