Thursday to See Favorable Weather Conditions for Nuri Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Weather conditions are expected to be favorable on Thursday for a possible launch of the country's domestically developed space rocket Nuri.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said on Wednesday that the launch, originally scheduled for 6:24 p.m., was delayed due to technical glitches and they may attempt a launch as early as Thursday afternoon.If the launch proceeds on Thursday, the weather is not expected to be a problem, with some clouds forecast for the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung and low possibility of rain.Wind with speed of between two to five meters per second is expected in the area, with morning lows forecast at 15 degrees Celsius and afternoon highs at 21 degrees.For a successful launch, the temperature must be between minus ten degrees Celsius and 35 degrees and the average wind speed must be less than 15 meters per second.