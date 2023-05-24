Decision on Nuri Rocket Launch Forthcoming on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A decision on the launch of the homegrown Nuri rocket will be made on Thursday morning after it was called off on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) plan to hold a meeting of the launch control committee to decide whether to proceed. Liftoff was originally scheduled for 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday.Vice science minister Oh Tae-seog announced after the suspension that a problem related to communication between computers that control the launch operations and the pad’s equipment was detected during the check of the low-temperature helium valve control.The vice minister said that as there is no issue with the launch vehicle, the officials will determine the cause of the problem and fix it while keeping Nuri on the pad.Ko Jeong-hwan, principal KARI researcher, said that if the problem is fixed by Thursday morning, the launch time is likely to be set for 6:24 p.m., the same time as Wednesday, but should that fail to materialize, the third attempt will occur by next Wednesday.