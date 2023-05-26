Menu Content

S. Korean Team Completes 2-Day Inspection of Fukushima Plant

Written: 2023-05-25 08:35:00Updated: 2023-05-25 16:42:57

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean team of experts sent to Japan to review the plan to release contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant completed its two-day on-site inspection of the plant's facilities on Wednesday.

Yoo Guk-hee, the head of the 21-member team, told reporters on Wednesday that the team is likely able to make progress in assessing the safety of the discharge.

Yoo said that the team examined all the facilities it wanted to see, but refrained from mentioning any conclusion on the safety of the wastewater, adding that an additional analysis of the facilities' functions and roles is needed.

Yoo said that on the second day of the on-site inspection, the team closely examined the blocking valves that are used when an anomaly is found before the treatment by the plant's custom purification system, known as ALPS.

He said that the team also examined the seawater dilution system and discharge facilities, as well as a nuclide analysis facility.

The inspection team will travel to Tokyo to hold technical discussions with Japanese officials on Thursday before returning home Friday.
