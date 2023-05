Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of drug use.The Seoul Central District Court turned down the police's request for the warrant Wednesday night, citing the unlikelihood of the actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, destroying evidence or fleeing.The court also said that significant evidence regarding the crimes has been secured and the suspect admits to most of the drug charges, adding that it saw the need to guarantee the suspect's right to defense as there is room for dispute regarding the alleged use of cocaine.In addition to cocaine, Yoo is suspected of using marijuana, ketamine, propofol and zolpidem, although the actor reportedly told police he only used marijuana.