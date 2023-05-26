Nuri Launch Set for Thurs. with Technical Glitch Resolved

Photo : YONHAP News

The launch of the country's first homegrown space rocket, Nuri, has been rescheduled for Thursday evening after being aborted the day before due to technical glitches.According to the science ministry and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI), the managing committee greenlit the launch from the Naro Space Center in the southwestern Goheung County at 6:24 p.m.Three hours prior to liftoff on Wednesday, authorities announced there was a communication problem between a launch pad facility control computer and a computer controlling the valve supplying low-temperature helium to the rocket.There were no abnormalities detected from the rocket itself and the problem was addressed while it remained standing on the pad.The launch procedure will begin at around 12:30 p.m., after which fueling will likely be completed by 5:10 p.m. and oxidizer charging by 5:40 p.m.Nuri, with a height of 47-point-two meters, a maximum diameter of three-point-five meters and a weight of 17-point-five tons, will carry eight operational satellites into space for the first time, having previously carried dummy satellites.