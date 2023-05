Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that fertility treatment among those over 40 years of age surged drastically in the past five years as more people put off marriages and pregnancies.According to data released by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service on Thursday, 238-thousand-601 people received such treatment in 2022, up four-point-seven from 2018.In particular, the data found that the number of people who were treated for infertility who were aged 40 or older climbed nearly 30 percent between 2018 and 2022 to 57-thousand-176, while that same age bracket saw treatment for subfertility jump 56 percent stand at around 47-thousand-400.The data showed that costs per person for infertility treatment surged nearly 88 percent from 2018 to stand at roughly one million won, around 750 U.S. dollars, in 2022.Costs for subfertility treatments per person, meanwhile, increased 45 percent during the same period to reach some one-point-84 million won.