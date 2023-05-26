Russian Ambassador Says N. Korea Has No Intent to Attack US, Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's top diplomat in Pyongyang said that North Korea’s development of all types of ballistic and cruise missiles is not related to an intent to attack the United States, Japan or South Korea.Speaking to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday, Russia’s Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said Pyongyang's ballistic missile program and its repeated test launches are the direct result of Washington's hostile policies.The Russian diplomat said the North Korean leadership would not have developed and reinforced large-scale nuclear and missile programs had it not been for the U.S. offensive and its increased military as well as political and economic pressures and attempted domestic intervention.Calling for an acknowledgement of what he called the impressive achievement of the regime’s military-industrial complex over the last ten years, the ambassador said the North is not trying to attack and invade the U.S. and allies, nor overthrow their respective political systems.Matsegora added that the North simply wants to be left alone and will not tolerate insults directed toward the regime.