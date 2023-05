Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have called in unison for tougher punishment for technology leaks.The parties made the call on Thursday during a plenary session of a special parliamentary committee on high-tech industries.Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the ruling People Power Party said that the acquittal rate in general criminal cases is one percent, while the rate for technology leaks is 19-point-three percent.Ahn stressed the need to reinforce sentences on the crimes to match that of the United States.Rep. Hong Jung-min of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said that in light of the high acquittal rate for technology leaks, it appears to be very difficult to defect and catch those crimes, which highlights the need to enhance the capabilities of investigators dealing with the crimes.DP Rep. Seo Dong-yong said that the nation cannot resolve the issue of technology leaks without changing the lenient attitude towards theft of technology by large companies.