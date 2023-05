Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced that the launch of its homegrown rocket, Nuri, was successful and communication has been confirmed between the main satellite delivered to space and the country's Antarctic research station.Science and ICT minister Lee Jong-ho confirmed the success of Nuri's launch in a press conference shortly after liftoff on Thursday, saying that the third launch has been completed with the support of the South Korean people.The rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, at 6:24 p.m. as scheduled.Announcing the successful launch, the minister said that the next-generation Small Satellite Number Two, the main payload, successfully communicated with the King Sejong research station in Antarctica.Lee added that seven satellites, including the main payload, were confirmed to have separated normally from the rocket, but more time is needed to confirm the successful deployment of the eighth.