N. Korea Slams EU for 'Unbalanced' Policy for Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized the European Union(EU) for "inciting confrontation and hostility" on the Korean Peninsula after the leaders of South Korea and EU expressed concerns about the North's nuclear and missile provocations in their summit earlier in the week.The North issued the criticism in an article by North Korean international affairs analyst Pak Myong-chol carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.Regarding the Monday summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, the article said that the EU is pursuing an "unbalanced" policy for the Korean Peninsula.The report said that the EU is taking a very unfair and prejudiced stance on the Korean Peninsula issue and is now extending its begging hand even to South Korea in order to win military support for Ukraine.The North then warned that if the EU blindly follows the U.S.’ hostile policy toward North Korea, it will be held equally accountable for escalating tensions on the peninsula.On Monday, Yoon and EU leaders held a summit in Seoul and issued a joint statement condemning Pyongyang's repeated ballistic missile launches and nuclear threats. The EU leaders also expressed their support for Yoon's "bold initiative" for North Korea that offers support in return for steps toward denuclearization.