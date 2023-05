Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s FIFA U-20 World Cup match against ten-man Honduras on Thursday ended in a 2-2 draw.Team Korea, led by coach Kim Eun-jung, conceded two goals first, but Kim Yong-hak and Park Seung-ho pulled two back in a Group F match at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, western Argentina.Despite going down to ten men in the first half, Honduras held the lead until South Korea scored two in quick succession in the second half, before ending the match on ten men as well after defender Choi Seok-hyun got sent off in the final minutes.Having defeated France in its first group match, South Korea is now second with four points in the group of four, after Gambia, which advanced to the knockout stage earlier on Thursday.The team’s fate will be decided in its third group match against Gambia set for 6 a.m. Monday, Korea time.