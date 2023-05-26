UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee Visits S. Korea

Photo : Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The foreign ministry said that the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate(CTED) of the UN Security Council visited South Korea this week to discuss expanding technology support and bilateral cooperation.The ministry said that during the trip from Monday through Thursday, the CTED held meetings with officials from the country's foreign and justice ministries and other counter-terrorism organizations such as the police and prosecution.In the meeting, South Korea's ambassador of international security affairs Cho Hyun-woo said that the country is enhancing its counter-terrorism system based on human rights and the rule of law.The official added that South Korea will continue cooperation with the UN and the international community to block North Korea from financing its nuclear weapons and missile programs through illegal cyber activities and terrorism.The UN committee’s Executive Director, Natalia Gherman, reportedly said that South Korea's counter-terrorism capabilities are continuing to strengthen, expressing hope for discussions on ways to expand technology support.