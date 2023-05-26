Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee Visits S. Korea

Written: 2023-05-26 09:58:08Updated: 2023-05-26 11:16:07

UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee Visits S. Korea

Photo : Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The foreign ministry said that the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate(CTED) of the UN Security Council visited South Korea this week to discuss expanding technology support and bilateral cooperation.

The ministry said that during the trip from Monday through Thursday, the CTED held meetings with officials from the country's foreign and justice ministries and other counter-terrorism organizations such as the police and prosecution.

In the meeting, South Korea's ambassador of international security affairs Cho Hyun-woo said that the country is enhancing its counter-terrorism system based on human rights and the rule of law.

The official added that South Korea will continue cooperation with the UN and the international community to block North Korea from financing its nuclear weapons and missile programs through illegal cyber activities and terrorism.

The UN committee’s Executive Director, Natalia Gherman, reportedly said that South Korea's counter-terrorism capabilities are continuing to strengthen, expressing hope for discussions on ways to expand technology support.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >