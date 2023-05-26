Typhoon-Induced Havoc Strands 3,000 S. Korean Travelers on Guam

Photo : YONHAP News

Over three-thousand South Korean nationals have been left stranded on the U.S. island territory of Guam as the local airport was forced to shut down after the powerful Typhoon Mawar struck the island.According to an official at the South Korean diplomatic office on the island on Friday, most of the three-thousand-200 South Korean travelers who have yet to return home are staying at hotels.While there have been no reported South Korean fatalities as travelers and residents remained indoors in accordance with local authorities' typhoon alert, many are experiencing inconveniences from water and power outages.With recovery under way at the international airport, the official said local authorities are targeting a June 1 reopening.In anticipation for an extended recovery process, however, the South Korean office is consulting with local authorities on ways to provide support to South Korean travelers forced to extend their stay.The Category Four Typhoon Mawar, which slammed Guam from Wednesday through Thursday, was the most powerful storm to hit the island in the past several decades.