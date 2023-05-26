Menu Content

Artist Who Put up Satirical Posters of Pres. Yoon Summarily Indicted

Written: 2023-05-26 13:50:50Updated: 2023-05-26 14:43:53

Prosecutors have summarily indicted an artist who put up satirical posters of President Yoon Suk Yeol near the presidential office in Yongsan District.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office said on Friday that it summarily indicted Lee Ha, whose real name is Lee Byung-ha, on May 1 on charges of violating the law on outdoor ads and the misdemeanors act, slapping him with a fine of three million won, or about two-thousand U.S. dollars.

Lee is accused of putting up ten posters depicting caricatures of Yoon at bus stations around Samgakji Station on subway Line Number Four last September.

The police had investigated the matter and handed over Lee’s case to the prosecution last November.

When he appeared for questioning by the police last October, the artist said he had simply posted artwork depicting a generic emotion, adding that it is incomprehensible that punishment is being sought against him with excessive legal standards.
