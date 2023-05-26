5 of 8 Satellites Carried by Nuri Link up with Ground Stations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Five out of eight satellites brought into orbit aboard the Nuri space rocket upon its successful launch on Thursday have made communication with ground stations. While authorities are continuing efforts to make contact with the remaining three, they managed to confirm that the main satellite's position, functions and systems were all operational.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korean officials made contact with five of the eight satellites loaded onto the country's homegrown Nuri space rocket for Thursday’s launch after entering into orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers above the Earth.According to the science ministry on Friday, the first signal from the next-generation Small Satellite Number Two, or NEXSAT-2, was detected by the King Sejong Station in Antarctica at 7:07 p.m.At 7:58 p.m., the main satellite made one-way communication with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's(KAIST) ground station in the central city of Daejeon, before making two-way communication with the university and overseas ground stations seven more times early Friday.During the two-way communication, authorities confirmed that the satellite's position, transmitting and receiving functions as well as the data processing and solar power generation systems were all in order.The NEXSAT-2 will demonstrate X-band radar technology and measure space radiation for the next two years.Two of the four microsatellites developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute dubbed SNIPE have so far made communication with ground stations. The ministry said attempts are ongoing to reach the other two.Two of the three others developed by private companies have also made contact, while a similar attempt continues for the third satellite.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.