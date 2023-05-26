Rival Parties to Begin Disciplinary Procedures for Rep. Kim Nam-kuk

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties will convene a plenary meeting of a special parliamentary ethics committee on Tuesday to discuss disciplinary measures for lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk over his controversial cryptocurrency holdings.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok told reporters Friday that he was informed that the committee will meet on Tuesday morning, while another committee official also confirmed the date as agreed to by the deputy floor leaders of the two main parties.In the upcoming meeting, the rival camps are expected to refer the matter concerning the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-turned-independent lawmaker to an advisory subcommittee for an opinion before starting related deliberations.Both the PPP and the DP referred the cryptocurrency scandal to the ethics committee earlier this month.Meanwhile, PPP policy chief Park Dae-chul said on Friday that if Kim, who remains an independent lawmaker, does not resign voluntarily, the two factions should put forward a resolution authorizing the ethics committee to forcibly expel him.Any disciplinary measure against Kim by the committee must be approved by a majority of panel members in addition to securing two-thirds approval in a wider plenary session of the Assembly.