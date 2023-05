Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin met with the new executive director of Human Rights Watch Tirana Hassan in Seoul on Friday and discussed North Korean human rights concerns.The ministry said that in the meeting, Park reaffirmed commitment to close cooperation with the civic society to protect human rights around the world including in the North.Deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs Park Yong-min also held talks with Hassan and asked for continued interest from her organization regarding North Korea.Noting the official chose South Korea as the first country to visit since taking office in March, the ministry said the visit is expected to further boost understanding between the Seoul government and Human Rights Watch to further promote rights protection and enhancement.