Fukushima Inspection Team Returns Home After 6-day Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean team of experts sent to Japan to review the planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant returned home Friday after a six-day visit.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport, Yoo Guk-hee, who led the delegation, said the team conducted onsite verification of information which experts at the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety have been reviewing since August 2021.Yoo added that he plans to disclose conclusions from the inspection as soon as possible.Arriving in Japan Sunday, the team inspected the plant on Tuesday and Wednesday before holding technical consultations the next day with officials from Japan's foreign and industry ministries, the Nuclear Regulation Authority and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company.Yoo said that during the tour of the plant, they examined the purification system, known as ALPS, the K4 tanks holding contaminated water, the operational control room as well as transport, dilution and discharge facilities.Yoo said the inspection went as planned in line with details discussed the previous day on Monday.He said one key point they focused on was whether the process of suspending the water discharge will be carried out properly in a contingency situation and that they checked the location of the shut-off valve and the valve control system.Yoo said the team also requested additional data from Japan on its maintenance plans on ALPS which will need to be in operation for dozens of years.