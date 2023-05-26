Yoon Attends Service at Joggye Temple Marking Buddha's Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday attended a service at Joggye Temple in Seoul to mark Buddha's Birthday and said the governing philosophy of the current administration is also rooted in Buddhist teachings.Delivering congratulatory remarks, Yoon said the governing philosophy of promoting human rights and world peace and protecting the weak comes from Buddha's teaching about caring for our neighbors and communities.He said the government will give more attention to looking after destitute people and every aspect of public life and seek peace together with global citizens.Yoon said that in Korean history, Buddhism stood by the people to share their joy and pain and during crisis times, led efforts to overcome challenges.He also commended Buddhist relief efforts for the victims of the Türkiye and Syria earthquake early this year.The president thanked the Buddhist community for the decision to exempt temple admission fees which took effect on May 4, saying it has allowed visitors to appreciate traditional cultural assets as much as they want.The presidential office noted that Yoon sent congratulatory messages to major temples across the country to mark Buddha's Birthday.