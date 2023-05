Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has called for the reclamation of tidal flats to boost food production.The Rodong Sinmun, the regime's ruling party newspaper, said in a Saturday editorial that reclamation is a patriotic project to expand territory and increase grain production and its execution will be a rewarding effort to completely resolve food concerns for future generations.The paper said this goal set out by the ruling party, after conducting a feasibility study, should be supported by the people and the whole country.The article also urged construction workers to strictly and conscientiously abide by design and technical regulations.Developing reclaimed land was one of the key tasks in leader Kim Jong-un's five-year economic plan announced in 2016.Such engineering projects have been ongoing since the early days under the country's founder Kim Il-sung as North Korea's mountainous terrain does not provide sufficient farmland.