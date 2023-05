Photo : YONHAP News

Vehicles and troops appear to have left a military parade training site in North Korea located north of Mirim airfield in Pyongyang.According to the Voice of America citing satellite imagery taken by Planet Labs on Friday, rows of troops and vehicles spotted in the area about ten days ago are no longer to be seen, with the pullout believed to have taken place around May 22.Earlier movements detected on the training site raised speculation the regime could hold a military parade around July 27, the Korean War armistice anniversary which the North calls Victory Day or September 9 which marks 75 years since the establishment of the North Korean government.Calling the troop pullout unusual, the Voice of America said it may be linked to reports of a fever outbreak in some North Korean cities.