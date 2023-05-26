NEXTSat-2 Spreads Antenna, Contact Yet to be Made with 2 Satellites

Photo : YONHAP News

The NEXTSat-2 satellite, the main payload launched by the space rocket Nuri, has successfully spread its radar antenna.In an update following Nuri's launch on Thursday, the science ministry gave a briefing Saturday on the status of the satellites as of 10:40 a.m.The NEXTSAT-2 or next-generation Small Satellite Number Two, which earlier made two-way communication, opened up its five-point-two meter long antenna at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.The satellite will demonstrate X-band radar technology and measure space radiation for the next two years at an altitude of 550 kilometers above the Earth.Meanwhile three of four microsatellites developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, dubbed SNIPE, which Nuri also deployed have so far made communication, while two of three other cube satellites developed by private companies also went into operation.Noting it can take a week to receive signal and establish communication with cube satellites, the ministry said it will continue attempts to reach them and monitor the situation.