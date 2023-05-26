Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NEXTSat-2 Spreads Antenna, Contact Yet to be Made with 2 Satellites

Written: 2023-05-27 14:19:27Updated: 2023-05-27 16:53:32

NEXTSat-2 Spreads Antenna, Contact Yet to be Made with 2 Satellites

Photo : YONHAP News

The NEXTSat-2 satellite, the main payload launched by the space rocket Nuri, has successfully spread its radar antenna.

In an update following Nuri's launch on Thursday, the science ministry gave a briefing Saturday on the status of the satellites as of 10:40 a.m.

The NEXTSAT-2 or next-generation Small Satellite Number Two, which earlier made two-way communication, opened up its five-point-two meter long antenna at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The satellite will demonstrate X-band radar technology and measure space radiation for the next two years at an altitude of 550 kilometers above the Earth.

Meanwhile three of four microsatellites developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, dubbed SNIPE, which Nuri also deployed have so far made communication, while two of three other cube satellites developed by private companies also went into operation. 

Noting it can take a week to receive signal and establish communication with cube satellites, the ministry said it will continue attempts to reach them and monitor the situation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >