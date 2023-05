Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold a series of bilateral summits with the leaders of five Pacific island nations on Sunday.According to the top office, Yoon will hold talks with Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau at his office at 3 p.m. on Sunday, followed by Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni and Prime Minister Kausea Natano of Tuvalu.He will also hold summits with Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau and Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea.The visiting leaders are in South Korea to attend the first summit between South Korea and Pacific island nations set for Monday and Tuesday.The summit will be held under the theme "Navigating towards Co-Prosperity: Strengthening Cooperation with the Blue Pacific," with the participation of leaders and senior officials from 18 members of the Pacific Islands Forum, an intergovernmental body established in 1971.