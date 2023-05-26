Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

IPEF Nations Agree to Deal to Strengthen Supply Chains

Written: 2023-05-28 11:54:03Updated: 2023-05-28 16:49:08

IPEF Nations Agree to Deal to Strengthen Supply Chains

Photo : KBS News

Trade ministers of 14 countries in the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) have agreed to a deal to strengthen supply chains for essential materials such as chips and critical minerals.

According to Seoul's Industry Ministry and the U.S. Commerce Department, the 14 nations, including South Korea and the United States, concluded negotiations on a landmark IPEF supply chain agreement on Saturday.

The 14 countries are South Korea, the United States, Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

It is the first agreement among the 14 participating founding member nations of the IPEF launched in May last year and also the first international agreement on supply chains.

The IPEF partners agreed to create an IPEF Supply Chain Crisis Response Network that can serve as an emergency communications channel when one or more partners faces an acute supply chain crisis.

Under the agreement, the partners will also create an IPEF supply chain council and a tripartite labor rights advisory board.

Seoul's Industry Ministry said that the agreement is meaningful in establishing a mutually complementary cooperation system involving not only advanced and developing countries but also countries with various economic characteristics such as resource-rich countries and technology powers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >