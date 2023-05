Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has secured a spot in the knockout stage at the FIFA U-20 World Cup before playing its final group stage match.Japan lost to Israel 2-1 in Group C on Saturday in Mendoza, western Argentina, falling to third place in the group of four nations with three points.Japan's loss ensured that South Korea, in Group F, will clinch a ticket to the round of 14, even if it loses to Gambia in its final group action set for 6 a.m. Monday Seoul time.The top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-place teams.South Korea, which is currently in second place in Group F with four points after Gambia, will advance to the second round regardless of the outcome of its final group match against Gambia because it will be included in the four best third-place teams even if it loses the game and drops to third place in Group F.