Hotel Stays Extended for Stranded S. Koreans in Guam

Written: 2023-05-28 12:08:52Updated: 2023-05-28 16:48:54

Photo : KBS News

The Foreign Ministry said some of over three-thousand South Korean tourists stranded in typhoon-hit Guam have extended their stays at hotels after being notified to leave.

A ministry official said on Sunday that the tourists' stays were extended after active consultation between the ministry and the hotels.

The official said that the ministry also secured additional temporary accommodations including a church for the stranded South Korean tourists.

In addition, a temporary clinic by Korean doctors will be operated from Sunday for the tourists. 
 
Meanwhile, Guam authorities are reportedly carrying out recovery works to reopen its international airport by Tuesday.

The Guam Visitors Bureau said on Sunday that it is working to restore water and power at hotels on the island. The bureau added that it has agreed to form a partnership with the South Korean diplomatic office in Guam's capital, Hagatna, to provide transportation for Korean tourists for their visits to medical institutions.
