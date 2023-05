Photo : KBS News

The White House and Republican negotiators reportedly reached a tentative agreement on Saturday night to extend the debt ceiling.According to Reuters and CNN, United States President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent an hour and a half on Saturday and reached a deal in principle to raise the debt ceiling.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier pushed back her predicted deadline for reaching the debt ceiling from June 1 to June 5.The Republicans reportedly plan to hold a teleconference on Saturday night on the matter, drawing attention on whether they will reach a final agreement with the White House during the weekend.