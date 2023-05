Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has moved past the group stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup without a loss.Led by coach Kim Eun-jung, the Taeguk Warriors held Group F leader Gambia to a nil-nil draw during their third and final group match at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza in Argentina on Sunday.The draw follows South Korea’s 2-1 victory against France and 2-2 draw with Honduras and completed Korea’s runner-up finish in the group following Gambia, who won twice.With two best teams from each group advancing to the Round of 16, South Korea had already secured its third consecutive berth to the knockout stage before playing the African side after Japan confirmed its third-place finish on three points.South Korea, the 2019 edition runner-up, will face Group B runner-up Ecuador in the knockout stage to be held at 6 a.m. Friday in Korea time.