Foreign Ministry: 11 S. Korean Planes to Leave for Guam on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of South Koreans stranded for days in the U.S. territory of Guam due to a typhoon-induced airport shutdown are expected to start returning home from Monday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Monday, a total of eleven South Korean airplanes are scheduled to leave for Guam later in the day, as arranged by the land ministry, to fetch up to 25-hundred Korean nationals from the Pacific resort island.This comes as the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport in Guam is set to resume services at 3 p.m. on Monday, or 2 p.m. on Monday in Korea time, about a day earlier than initially scheduled, according to the foreign ministry.The South Korean airplanes are expected to arrive in Guam on Monday or Tuesday with the earliest one to return to Incheon International Airport at 8:40 p.m. Monday.Around three-thousand-four-hundred South Korean nationals have been left stranded in Guam since the Category Four Typhoon Mawar, the most powerful storm passing the region in the past several decades, slammed the island last Wednesday.