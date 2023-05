Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, students who test positive for COVID-19 will be advised to stay at home for five days.The education ministry on Monday announced revised guidelines on school quarantine measures to take effect from June following the earlier downward grading of the national crisis level for the virus from the highest "serious" to "alert.”Currently, elementary, middle and high school students infected with COVID-19 are banned from attending classes for seven days.To minimize the impact of quarantine measures on students' attendance record, those unable to attend class due to the virus will not be marked as absent.Infected students who need to come to school for inevitable reasons will be required to take additional measures, such as wearing a mask and minimizing contact with other people.Basic quarantine measures such as ventilation during class and disinfection in populated school areas will remain in place.