NHK: IAEA Task Force on Fukushima Release Starts Final Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) task force conducting a safety review of Japan’s plan to release wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea has reportedly started its final inspection.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Monday, the IAEA task force members will meet with related officials during the five-day stay until Friday and visit the plant as well.The task force reportedly started discussions on Monday with officials from the Japanese ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nuclear Regulation Authority(NRA).The task force comprising IAEA officials and experts from eleven countries including South Korea will visit the Fukushima plant to review the responses of the NRA monitoring the maintenance of facilities for the planned discharge and related procedures.The IAEA carried out two inspections to review the safety of the discharge and two regulatory reviews of the release last year.The latest inspection will be the final mission before publication of the IAEA's comprehensive report, which will likely be ready next month.