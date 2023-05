Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean tourists stranded on Guam for days due to a powerful typhoon started to return home as the international airport on the island resumed operations Monday afternoon.A Jin Air flight carrying 188 South Korean travelers arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, followed by additional flights by South Korean carriers Jeju Air, T'way Air and Korean Air.The four carriers sent a total of eleven planes to Guam, which will likely bring about 25-hundred South Korean travelers home on Monday and Tuesday.The government expects it will take about three days to bring back all of some 34-hundred stranded tourists, who have been stranded on the U.S.' territory island since the international airport was shut down last Monday due to Typhoon Mawar.