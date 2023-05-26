S. Korea Voices Regret for N. Korea’s WHO Executive Board Membership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed "deep regret and concern" over North Korea's recent election to the executive board of the World Health Organization(WHO).The foreign and health ministries issued a comment under the names of their spokespersons on Monday, raising questions over the North’s suitability for the post.The ministries questioned whether Pyongyang is a suitable member that can be expected to abide by the international norms pursued by the UN and contribute to enhancing global health in light of the regime’s consistent violations of UN Security Council resolutions and disregard for the organization’s authority.At the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Friday, North Korea was elected as a member of the WHO executive board along with other new members Australia, Barbados, Cameroon, the Comoros Islands, Lesotho, Qatar, Switzerland, Togo and Ukraine.According to the Voice of America, right after the election, a U.S. representative expressed deep concerns over the North's membership, citing a lack of shared values with the U.S.