Photo : YONHAP News

A high-level international forum on the prevention of trafficking of weapons of mass destruction(WMD) will be held for four days on the country's southern island of Jeju starting on Tuesday.The government announced the meeting of the U.S.-led Proliferation Security Initiative(PSI), which marks its 20th anniversary this year after its inception by the Bush administration to stop the trafficking of WMDs, their delivery systems and related materials.On the first day of the high-level forum on Tuesday, the participants will assess the achievements made over the past two decades and discuss current nonproliferation challenges.South Korea also plans to hold the multinational maritime exercise “Eastern Endeavor 23” on the occasion of the PSI meeting.South Korea’s decision to join the PSI in 2009 was met with strong criticism by North Korea, which warned that Seoul's participation will be regarded as a declaration of war.