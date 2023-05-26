Parliament to Vote to Override Veto of Contentious Nursing Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The contentious Nursing Act will be put to another plenary vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the opposition-pushed bill earlier in the month.While the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is set to seek a second vote on the existing bill, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has called for further negotiations on an agreement following the veto by Yoon, who cited excessive discord among medical professions.A vote to override a veto requires that a plenary session with more than half of all lawmakers in attendance pass the bill by a two-thirds majority, an unlikely outcome given that the PPP holds over one-third of parliamentary seats.Proponents of the law say it will improve working conditions by specifying the roles and duties of nurses to prevent overwork, while detractors contend that it authorizes nurses to interfere in the duties of doctors and possibly provides legal grounds for nurses to open their own clinics.