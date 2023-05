Photo : YONHAP News

Spreading allegations of nepotism by numerous incumbent and former executives of the National Election Commission(NEC) have prompted the NEC chief to issue an apology to the public.Asked about the controversy on Tuesday, Rho Tae-ak, the chair of the nation’s election watchdog said he plans to conduct a comprehensive internal investigation and the Commission will announce its position on Wednesday.The NEC chief's comments come as the watchdog said that five more children of former and current executives have been confirmed as employees, bringing the total to eleven.Earlier, the commission found that a conflict of interest was not reported when the agency hired six children of current and former NEC secretaries general, a deputy secretary general, and regional standing committee members.Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has opened an investigation into the latest allegations.