Japan Warns of Interception Should N. Korean Missile Fall on Territory

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has warned that any threat of a ballistic missile falling on its territory will be met with all necessary measures, including interception.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno revealed the stance in a press conference on Tuesday with regard to North Korea’s plan to launch its first military spy satellite in June.Matsuno said Japan’s Self Defense Forces are mulling the appropriate posture based on analyses and assessments of a range of intelligence.Referring to the North’s satellite rocket as a “missile,” Matsuno said that its launch will prompt swift announcements by Tokyo after confirming relevant intel, adding that a J-Alert warning will be issued if there is a possibility of the missile landing on Japanese soil or passing through Japanese airspace.The top official said Tokyo believes the North’s planned launch involves ballistic missile technology, which is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.As part of efforts to be prepared for the possibility that debris from North Korean projectiles land on its territory, Japan has deployed surface-to-air guided missile units on Okinawa and positioned Aegis destroyers equipped with interceptor missiles in the East China Sea.