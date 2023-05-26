S. Korea’s Fukushima Inspection Team to Reveal Results Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Wednesday will announce the results of a South Korean team's recent visit to Japan to inspect the planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.In the briefing, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, who led the delegation, will reveal what the team verified at the plant during their six-day visit to the country last week.Speaking to reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport last Friday, Yoo said the team conducted an on-site verification of information that experts at the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety have been reviewing since August 2021.Arriving in Japan on May 21, the team first held talks with officials from Japan's industry ministry and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company before spending two days inspecting the purification system known as ALPS, the K4 tanks holding the treated water and the operational control room as well as transport, dilution and discharge facilities.After the inspection, the delegation held another question-and-answer session with Japanese officials before returning home.In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, prime minister Han Duck-soo reiterated the government’s unwavering position on the principle that the Fukushima wastewater must be handled in line with international laws and standards and scientific safety guarantees.Han asked the inspection team to transparently present their findings in detail to the South Korean people, adding that the team members, who are top experts in the field, carried out their mission in Japan with a sense of heavy responsibility amid keen public interest.