Details Finalized for Trial Run of Telemedicine

Written: 2023-05-30 15:20:20Updated: 2023-05-30 15:46:30

Details Finalized for Trial Run of Telemedicine

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has finalized the details of its trial run of telemedicine beginning on Thursday.

The health ministry on Tuesday unveiled the details, which mostly reflected the initial plan disclosed by the government on May 17.

Under the plan, patients with chronic diseases will be allowed telemedical treatment only from medical institutions that they have received in-person treatment from within the past year, while patients without chronic illnesses can receive virtual treatment from facilities they have visited in the past 30 days.

Such “untact” treatment will be allowed for children only at clinics or hospitals where they had been treated in-person before, and consultations will be permitted during nighttime hours or on holidays from institutions they have not visited before but prescriptions will not be available.

The plan also allows first-time treatment via telemedicine for recipients of state-run long-term care services, registered disabled people and those who have infectious diseases among residents of islands and remote areas as well as those aged 65 or older.
