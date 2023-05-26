Arrest Motion for Lawmakers in DP Bribery Scandal Sent to Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

A motion requesting parliamentary consent for the arrest of two lawmakers involved in a bribery scandal connected to the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election has been reported to a plenary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.The motion to revoke the legally granted immunity from arrest for lawmakers while parliament is in session will be put to a vote in a plenary session on June 12, with approval permitting the court to deliberate on the warrant.Prosecutors investigating the case earlier sought arrest warrants for the two independent lawmakers, Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, who left the Democratic Party after the allegations surfaced.Youn is accused of colluding with former DP chair Song Young-gil and Kang Rae-gu, a former standing auditor at the Korea Water Resources Corporation, to distribute some 60 million won, or 45-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers to elect Song as party chair in the 2021 vote.Lee is accused of providing some ten million won in cash to be used by officials of Song’s campaign.With the motion’s passage requiring more than half of all lawmakers to be present for the session and approval by a simple majority, the outcome is likely dependent on members of the dominant DP.