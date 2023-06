Photo : YONHAP News

Japan briefly activated a missile warning system for residents in Okinawa after North Korea fired what it claims to be a space launch vehicle on Wednesday morning.According to national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News, the Japanese government sent a J-Alert warning across the prefecture at around 6:30 a.m. about the North’s apparent missile launch, advising local residents to take shelter indoors or underground.However, Tokyo lifted the alert about 30 minutes later, saying that the country is unlikely to be affected, while the Japan Coast Guard shortly thereafter said that the projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, appeared to have already fallen.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that what appeared to be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea, adding that a detailed analysis of the launch is under way.Kishida convened a National Security Council meeting at around 8 a.m. to discuss the firing.