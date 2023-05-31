Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KCNA: Launch Failed Due to Engine Defect, Reattempt Coming Soon

Written: 2023-05-31 09:58:01Updated: 2023-05-31 18:07:43

KCNA: Launch Failed Due to Engine Defect, Reattempt Coming Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Wednesday that the launch of a space launch vehicle ended prematurely as it fell into the Yellow Sea after an abnormal flight.

In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, the National Aerospace Development Administration said that it launched the new Chollima-1 satellite launch rocket carrying a military spy satellite at 6:27 a.m. from the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Pyongan Province.

The KCNA said that after the first-stage separation, the rocket fell into western waters due to a failure in the second-stage engine system.

A spokesperson from the space agency said that the cause of the failure appears to be the inadequate reliability and stability of the new engine system as well as unstable fuel, and scientists and engineers have begun an investigation to identify the exact cause.

The administration reportedly said that the North will conduct a second attempt to launch the satellite as soon as possible after the grave defects have been addressed following the review.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >