US Condemns N. Korea's Launch Using Ballistic Missile Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has strongly condemned North Korea for the failed launch of its first military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology on Wednesday.National Security Council(NSC) spokesperson Adam Hodge issued a statement calling the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that raises tensions and risks stability in the region and beyond.Emphasizing that the firing involves technologies directly related to the North's intercontinental ballistic missile program, the spokesperson said U.S. President Joe Biden and the national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with allies and partners.While urging the international community to collectively denounce the attempt, the statement also stressed that the door to diplomacy has not closed on Pyongyang, but that the regime must immediately cease its provocative actions.The U.S. pledged to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of its homeland and the defense of regional allies South Korea and Japan.