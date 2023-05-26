Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Condemns N. Korea's Launch Using Ballistic Missile Technology

Written: 2023-05-31 10:42:07Updated: 2023-05-31 11:41:37

US Condemns N. Korea's Launch Using Ballistic Missile Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has strongly condemned North Korea for the failed launch of its first military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology on Wednesday.

National Security Council(NSC) spokesperson Adam Hodge issued a statement calling the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that raises tensions and risks stability in the region and beyond.

Emphasizing that the firing involves technologies directly related to the North's intercontinental ballistic missile program, the spokesperson said U.S. President Joe Biden and the national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with allies and partners.

While urging the international community to collectively denounce the attempt, the statement also stressed that the door to diplomacy has not closed on Pyongyang, but that the regime must immediately cease its provocative actions.

The U.S. pledged to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of its homeland and the defense of regional allies South Korea and Japan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >