Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Council(NSC) denounced North Korea's failed military satellite launch on Wednesday as a “long-range ballistic missile provocation.”According to the National Security Office, the NSC standing committee members stressed that the launch using ballistic missile technology is a grave violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a provocation that threatens peace and stability in the region and beyond.The committee plans to continue to look out for additional launch attempts by the North while maintaining coordination with allied nations and other partners.Earlier, National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong convened an emergency session of the standing committee in which the Joint Chiefs of Staff briefed the attendees on the situation.