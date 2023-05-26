Experts Verify Fukushima Facilities, Emergency Shutdown Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean experts who inspected preparations to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean have confirmed the proper installation of key facilities and measures to halt the release under abnormal situations.At a press briefing on Wednesday, the team led by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee assessed that meaningful headway has been made in their scientific and technological examination following on-site inspections and a review of documents from Tokyo.The experts said, however, that they need to conduct further analysis and verification for a comprehensive evaluation of the adequate performance and long-term operation of key facilities.The experts reviewed density reports from 2019 through 2022 of the Advanced Liquid Processing System, or ALPS, used to remove various radioactive materials from the contaminated water, and confirmed steps to be taken upon detection of abnormalities.The team said they checked up on various data from circulating pumps between tanks storing the wastewater, as well as emergency release suspension valves and relevant test results and other records.They also verified Tokyo's plans to sample, test and analyze data to ensure that tritium, which cannot be removed through ALPS, is sufficiently diluted to target levels before being released.