Gov't Holds Last COVID-19 Response Meeting on Wednesday

Written: 2023-05-31 14:02:02Updated: 2023-05-31 14:36:11

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has declared an end to the emergency response phase of the COVID-19 pandemic after nearly three and a half years.

The Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters made the declaration during its last COVID-19 response meeting held in Seoul on Wednesday. 

Starting from Thursday, the current seven-day quarantine regulations will no longer be required for those who test positive, but a recommendation to isolate for five days will be in place. 

Most of the remaining face mask regulations will also be lifted except in nursing homes and inpatient hospitals, and PCR tests will no longer be recommended for those who arrive in the country.

Given that concerns of infection remain, the government will maintain its policy on providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and free medicine to treat the infectious disease.

Health authorities will stop releasing infection tallies at 9:30 a.m. on a daily basis, instead providing relevant data on a weekly basis.

Going forward, the Central Disaster Management Headquarters led by the health ministry will oversee the COVID-19 response instead of the pan-government Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters headed by the prime minister.
