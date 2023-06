Photo : YONHAP News

The family of game developer Nexon's late founder Kim Jung-ju has paid inheritance taxes in the form of stocks from the group's holding company NXC.According to an NXC filing on Wednesday, the finance ministry as of February owns 852-thousand-190 shares equivalent to a 29-point-three percent stake in the company to become its second-largest shareholder.As a result, Kim's wife and her two daughters hold a combined stake of 69-point-34 percent, down from 98-point-64.Following Kim's death last year and the subsequent inheritance of his assets, the bereaved family was expected to incur a tax bill of around six trillion won or four-point-five billion U.S. dollars, fueling speculation that the burden may push the family to sell off a part of their stake in the company.Such speculation is likely off the table with the latest transfer of some 30 percent of shares to the government.