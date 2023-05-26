BAI to Launch Inspection on NEC's Nepotism Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) will launch an inspection on allegations of nepotism by numerous incumbent and former executives of the National Election Commission(NEC).In a statement issued on Wednesday, the audit agency said it will closely inspect the state of the election watchdog’s human resources management and its hiring of children or relatives of current and former NEC officials.The agency said it will check whether preferential treatment and infractions were involved in such hiring and whether irregularities were committed in promotions or transfers of those hired in this fashion.The BAI said it will take stern measures against those found responsible for the alleged irregularities and devise ways to prevent similar incidents from occurring again based on the results of its inspection.The BAI said the National Assembly and media have stressed the need for the agency to shed light on the latest allegations as an internal probe by the NEC has failed to ease the public’s suspicions.