NIS: N. Korean Leader Presumed to be Suffering from Serious Sleep Disorders

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has assessed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffers from serious sleep disorders and weighs over 140 kilograms now.Lawmakers Yoo Sang-bum and Youn Kun-young, who are on the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee, said in a press briefing on Wednesday that NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun disclosed the assessment during a briefing to the committee.According to Yoo, the reclusive leader is presumed to be suffering from serious sleep disorders given that North Korean authorities actively gathered the latest information overseas on treating insomnia for a high-ranking official in April.The legislator added that the NIS believes that Kim weighs more than 140 kilograms based on artificial intelligence analysis. The agency also noted that when he made a public appearance on May 16, Kim showed evident signs of fatigue, including dark circles under his eyes.The NIS also said that scars have been continuously spotted in Kim’s hands and forearms from scratching, apparently due to dermatitis caused by allergies or stress.